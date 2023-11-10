Events: FOSS, Fedora, and Linux
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Appreciation Week 2023: Day 4
Today is Day 4 of Fedora Appreciation Week.
In celebration of the Fedora Project, our twenty-year anniversary, and the community of people that make Fedora what it is, the DEI team has gathered contributor stories, social control media posts, and photos from the community to feature here daily throughout Appreciation Week.
Collabora ☛ Patch Ready for Linux Plumbers Conference 2023
To ensure the Linux kernel is running smoothly, it requires maintenance from a variety of levels. Those working on the lower levels, or the plumber layers, of the kernel will have a chance to convene next week at the annual Linux Plumbers Conference.
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Playback of BBB Virtual Training session available
The URL for the training session we did on Thursday morning is: [...]
MWL ☛ Online TLS talk, 16 November 2023
I’ll be presenting on TLS at the St Louis Unix Users Group next Thursday. The meeting starts about 6PM CST, but they have a few things to take care of before I start.
Five things you need to know about the Digital Public Goods Alliance member meeting
We're excited to be on the ground in Addis Ababa to bring you the latest trends and developments in digital public infrastructure.