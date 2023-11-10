today's howtos
Linuxize ☛ How to Install Java on Ubuntu 22.04
This guide describes how to install various versions of Java on Ubuntu 22.04. Java is a popular programming language and computing platform used for building applications and software solutions.
Net2 ☛ How to Install MariaDB on Ubuntu 22.04
MariaDB is a popular open-source relational database management system. It is a fork of MySQL and is widely used in web applications. In this section, we will show you how to install MariaDB on Ubuntu 22.04.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache on Fedora 39. Apache, a robust and widely used web server, is an essential component for hosting websites and applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Prometheus on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Prometheus on Manjaro. Prometheus is a feature-rich monitoring system that offers a wide array of benefits, such as real-time data collection, alerting capabilities, and a user-friendly web-based dashboard.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VeraCrypt on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VeraCrypt on Debian 12. In the digital age, safeguarding your data is paramount. As a Debian 12 user, you’re already in a secure ecosystem, but for an added layer of protection, it’s wise to encrypt your sensitive files.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bpytop on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bpytop on AlmaLinux 9. Bpytop is a powerful command-line utility that provides real-time information about system resource usage, including CPU, memory, network, and processes. Its user-friendly interface and extensive feature set make it a top choice for system administrators and enthusiasts.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firewalld on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For Fedora GNU/Linux users, ensuring network security is a top priority. One effective way to achieve this is using Firewalld, a dynamic firewall manager tailored for GNU/Linux systems, including Fedora. This guide will walk you through how to install Firewalld on Fedora Linux, offering you a robust tool to manage and monitor your network traffic.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VirtualBox 7.0 on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For individuals looking to install VirtualBox 7.0 on Fedora Linux, understanding this version’s notable features and enhancements is essential. Oracle’s VirtualBox 7.0 is a standout open-source virtualization solution, offering a robust platform for creating and managing virtual environments.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Audacious on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Audacious is a versatile, user-friendly audio player with exceptional listening experience. Crafted for audiophiles and casual listeners alike, it is renowned for its efficient system resource usage and ability to play many audio formats without sweat.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Budgie Desktop on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
The Budgie Desktop Environment offers a refreshing mix of modern design and user-friendly features for Fedora GNU/Linux users exploring alternative desktop environments. This guide will detail how to install Budgie Desktop on Fedora Linux, allowing users to experience its unique blend of aesthetics and functionality.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Xfce Desktop on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Xfce offers a lightweight and customizable alternative for Fedora GNU/Linux users seeking a change in their desktop environment. This guide will walk you through how to install Xfce on Fedora Linux, providing a step-by-step approach to ensure a smooth transition from your current setup.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MATE Desktop on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For Fedora GNU/Linux users seeking a balance between traditional design and modern functionality, the option to install MATE on Fedora GNU/Linux offers a compelling choice. This desktop environment is distinguished by its blend of classic aesthetics with contemporary features, providing a straightforward and adaptable user experience.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SQLite 3 on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
SQLite is a robust database management system known for its efficiency and versatility. It offers a streamlined, serverless solution for various applications, making it a popular choice for developers. This guide demonstrates how to install SQLite 3 on Fedora Linux, a task that can significantly enhance your development projects.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install ClamAV on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
ClamAV is a robust antivirus toolkit that offers vital protection for Fedora GNU/Linux systems against malicious software, including viruses and trojans. This introduction will briefly outline the process to install ClamAV on Fedora Linux, ensuring your system gains a reliable defense mechanism against potential threats.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Thunderbird on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For those using Fedora GNU/Linux and seeking a robust, user-friendly e-mail client, Thunderbird Mail offers a comprehensive solution. Developed initially by the Mozilla Foundation and now maintained by an independent community, Thunderbird offers features to streamline e-mail management tasks.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Opera Browser on Debian 12
Opera Browser is a free browser that is based on the open source web browser "Chromium", a browser which is created by Google.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to use Git commands for everyday tasks
Git is a developer's best friend for version control, and mastering it is key. Learn the commands for everyday tasks in this accessible guide, crafted to enhance your workflow with ease.
Linux Journal ☛ How to Monitor Your System with Zabbix
In the ever-evolving world of technology, system monitoring stands as the vigilant sentinel against potential downtimes and performance issues. For GNU/Linux systems, which are the bedrock of countless applications and services, monitoring is not just a preventative measure; it's an absolute necessity. Enter Zabbix, an open-source monitoring solution tailor-made for the expansive and versatile nature of GNU/Linux environments. This article delves into the intricacies of Zabbix, demonstrating why it is an indispensable tool for administrators seeking to harness the full potential of GNU/Linux system monitoring.
TecMint ☛ How to Install PhpMyAdmin with Apache in RHEL Systems