PSA: For Xorg GNOME sessions, use the xf86-input-wacom driver for your tablets

If you needed to send a letter to your neighbor, you wouldn’t choose to send it via airmail across the continent and back first. Yet, this is how Internet traffic is routed in some parts of the world. For example, it’s not unusual for Internet traffic in Africa to first travel to Europe before ending up back in Africa at its destination. This is why we need Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and sustainable peering infrastructure.

GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 is here more than six months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.0 and it’s powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 6.5.8, which is a significant upgrade from the Linux 6.1.25 used in the previous release, despite the fact that Linux 6.1 is a long-term supported series. As expected, Linux 6.5 will bring better support for newer hardware where previous Clonezilla Live releases failed to work correctly.

Coming more than three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-2, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 release is the third stable update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and it’s the first to offer official Ubuntu Touch 20.04 system images for PINE64’s PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, and PineTab devices.

Scheduled for release on February 28th, 2024, the KDE Plasma 6 promises to be a massive update to the beloved and widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. Until the final release hits the streets, the alpha version is now available for public testing and early adopters.

This tutorial will help you configure OBS Studio to pause and resume recording with shortcut keys. This will improve your recording session quality greatly by not recording unnecessary parts. We intend this tutorial for teachers especially those who work like us teaching in online classes. We hope this helps a lot for you. Now let's try it out!

PSA: For Xorg GNOME sessions, use the xf86-input-wacom driver for your tablets

Now that GodotWayland has been coming for ages and all new development focuses on a pile of software that steams significantly less, we're seeing cracks appear in the old Xorg support. Not intentionally, but there's only so much time that can be spent on testing and things that are more niche fall through. One of these was a bug I just had the pleasure of debugging and was triggered by GNOME on Xorg user using the xf86-input-libinput driver for tablet devices.

On the surface of it, this should be fine because libinput (and thus xf86-input-libinput) handles tablets just fine. But libinput is the new kid on the block. The old kid on said block is the xf86-input-wacom driver, older than libinput by slightly over a decade. And oh man, history has baked things into the driver that are worse than raisins in apple strudel [1].

