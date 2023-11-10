PSA: For Xorg GNOME sessions, use the xf86-input-wacom driver for your tablets
Now that GodotWayland has been coming for ages and all new development focuses on a pile of software that steams significantly less, we're seeing cracks appear in the old Xorg support. Not intentionally, but there's only so much time that can be spent on testing and things that are more niche fall through. One of these was a bug I just had the pleasure of debugging and was triggered by GNOME on Xorg user using the xf86-input-libinput driver for tablet devices.
On the surface of it, this should be fine because libinput (and thus xf86-input-libinput) handles tablets just fine. But libinput is the new kid on the block. The old kid on said block is the xf86-input-wacom driver, older than libinput by slightly over a decade. And oh man, history has baked things into the driver that are worse than raisins in apple strudel [1].