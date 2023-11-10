Security Leftovers
Linux Foundation
Silicon Angle ☛ New initiatives abound as the CNCF and OpenSSF adopt a security focus
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ How to Use Open Source to Help Comply with SCM Best Practices: A Tutorial on Combining OpenSSF Scorecard and Legitify
A few weeks ago, the OpenSSF Best Practices Working Group published the Source Code Management (SCM) Best Practices guide. This guide is the result of a collaboration of multiple leading security community members under the OpenSSF umbrella. The SCM Best Practices guide provides a comprehensive set of recommendations for securing SCM platforms like Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub and GitLab.
Windows TCO
Security Week ☛ Russian Hackers Used OT Attack to Disrupt Power in Ukraine Amid Mass Missile Strikes
Mandiant says Russia's Sandworm hackers used a novel OT attack to cause power outages that coincided with mass missile strikes on critical infrastructure across Ukraine.
-
