Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, LINUX Unplugged, Document Foundation/LibreOffice Conference 2023 in Bucharest
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 77: Topic Tornado
In episode 77, we struggle more than usual to stay on topic. There are highlights in discussing the uses for rainbow vomit, Matt playing Among Us, and all the twists and turns in between.
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Hit the Turbo | LINUX Unplugged 535
A special guest joins us, and we each give Fedora 39 a try. What’s new, what we liked, and what didn’t make the cut! Special Guest: Drew DeVore.
Video: What is The Document Foundation, the non-profit behind LibreOffice?
At our recent LibreOffice Conference 2023 in Bucharest, The Document Foundation’s Membership Committee gave a talk about the foundation’s work, its governance, and why it’s important to become a member.