PostgreSQL 16.1, 15.5, 14.10, 13.13, 12.17, and 11.22 Released!

If you needed to send a letter to your neighbor, you wouldn’t choose to send it via airmail across the continent and back first. Yet, this is how Internet traffic is routed in some parts of the world. For example, it’s not unusual for Internet traffic in Africa to first travel to Europe before ending up back in Africa at its destination. This is why we need Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and sustainable peering infrastructure.

This tutorial will help you configure OBS Studio to pause and resume recording with shortcut keys. This will improve your recording session quality greatly by not recording unnecessary parts. We intend this tutorial for teachers especially those who work like us teaching in online classes. We hope this helps a lot for you. Now let's try it out!

GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 is here more than six months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.0 and it’s powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 6.5.8, which is a significant upgrade from the Linux 6.1.25 used in the previous release, despite the fact that Linux 6.1 is a long-term supported series. As expected, Linux 6.5 will bring better support for newer hardware where previous Clonezilla Live releases failed to work correctly.

Coming more than three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-2, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 release is the third stable update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and it’s the first to offer official Ubuntu Touch 20.04 system images for PINE64’s PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, and PineTab devices.

Scheduled for release on February 28th, 2024, the KDE Plasma 6 promises to be a massive update to the beloved and widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. Until the final release hits the streets, the alpha version is now available for public testing and early adopters.

PostgreSQL 16.1, 15.5, 14.10, 13.13, 12.17, and 11.22 Released!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 10, 2023



The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update to all supported versions of PostgreSQL, including 16.1, 15.5, 14.10, 13.13, 12.17, and 11.22 This release fixes three security vulnerabilities and over 55 bugs reported over the last several months.

This release includes fixes for indexes where in certain cases, we advise reindexing. Please see the "Updating" section for more details.

This is the final release of PostgreSQL 11. PostgreSQL 11 is now end-of-life and will no longer receive security and bug fixes. If you are

CVE-2023-5868: Memory disclosure in aggregate function calls

CVSS v3 Base Score: 4.3

Supported, Vulnerable Versions: 11 - 16. The security team typically does not

Certain aggregate function calls receiving "unknown"-type arguments could disclose bytes of server memory from the end of the "unknown"-type value to the next zero byte. One typically gets an "unknown"-type value via a string literal having no type designation. We have not confirmed or ruled out viability of attacks that arrange for presence of notable, confidential information in disclosed bytes.

