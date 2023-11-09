Security, Windows TCO, and Digital Restrictions/Lock-down

Sumo Logic describes themselves as providing best-in-class cloud monitoring, log management, Cloud SIEM tools, and real-time insights for web and SaaS based apps. On November 7, they posted a notice on their website that they identify as “a possible security incident within our platform.”

According to their notice, Sumo Logic discovered evidence of a potential security incident on November 3.

“The activity identified used a compromised credential to access a Sumo Logic AWS account. We have not at this time discovered any impacts to our networks or systems, and customer data has been and remains encrypted.”