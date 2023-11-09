Kernel: Rust Difficulties, Spinlocks, and String Handling

The C programming language is replete with features that seemed like a good idea at the time (and perhaps even were good ideas then) that have not aged well. Most would likely agree that string handling, and the use of NUL-terminated strings, is one of those. Kernel developers have, for years, tried to improve the handling of strings in an attempt to slow the flow of bugs and vulnerabilities that result from mistakes in that area. Now there is an early discussion on the idea of moving away from NUL-terminated strings in much of the kernel.

The biggest problem with NUL-terminated strings is that they carry no information about the size of the buffer that contains them; that makes it easy to create buffer overflows. Over the years, a number of APIs have been created in an attempt to address this problem, adding functions like strncpy(), strlcpy(), and strscpy(), each of which is claimed to be better than its predecessors. None of them change the core concept of a NUL-terminated string, though, and none of them pleases everybody.

Over the years, the kernel has seen a long series of patches exchanging calls from one set of string functions for another. Sometimes those conversions have introduced bugs of their own, and maintainers have not always been happy with this work.