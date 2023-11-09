Automatic NVIDIA SFS updating
Continuing from the previous post:
https://bkhome.org/news/202311/kernel-515137-and-nvidia-sfs-compiled.html
An NVIDIA SFS is compiled for a particular kernel version. So, if EasyOS is updated and the kernel has changed, then the NVIDIA SFS will no longer work.
While studying the code, I realised that there is a fundamental bug with SFSs when there is a EasyOS version update. SFSs that loaded in the previous version, no longer load in the new version. They are forgotten, and have to be reselected.
Read on
Also:
-
Steinar H. Gunderson: systemd shower thought
Something I thought of recently: It would be pretty nice if you could somehow connect screen (or tmux) to systemd units, so that you could just connect to running daemons and interact with them as if you started them in the foreground.