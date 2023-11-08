today's leftovers

Week highlights: new major releases of Audacity, BlenderBIM, SpectMorph, new features in GIMP.

Edited transcript of the video goes below.

Jacob Boerema added support for 16- and 32- bit per channel DDS files in GIMP, which should make quite a few game designers happy. Tiios patch is already in the main development branch, so it will be part of the next release.

Cassidie Grogan submitted a patch that updates the existing DICOM files viewer to use the GDCM library. DICOM files are commonly used to store CT, MRI, X-ray, and ultrasound scans. The plugin that GIMP currently has is all custom code written a loooong time ago. So the plugin would fail to open many files created more recently. I personally ran into this bug years ago when I tried to open my CT scans and utterly failed.