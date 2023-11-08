today's leftovers
Untangling Open Source: The “My Open Source Experience” podcast
Whether you're an experienced Open Source contributor or just starting out, "My Open Source Experience" has something for everyone.
Libre Arts ☛ Libre Arts Weekly recap — 7 November 2023
Week highlights: new major releases of Audacity, BlenderBIM, SpectMorph, new features in GIMP.
Edited transcript of the video goes below.
Jacob Boerema added support for 16- and 32- bit per channel DDS files in GIMP, which should make quite a few game designers happy. Tiios patch is already in the main development branch, so it will be part of the next release.
Cassidie Grogan submitted a patch that updates the existing DICOM files viewer to use the GDCM library. DICOM files are commonly used to store CT, MRI, X-ray, and ultrasound scans. The plugin that GIMP currently has is all custom code written a loooong time ago. So the plugin would fail to open many files created more recently. I personally ran into this bug years ago when I tried to open my CT scans and utterly failed.
PostgreSQL ☛ pgDay Paris 2024 Call for Papers Open and Sponsorship Opportunities Available
pgDay Paris 2024 will take place on March 14 and 15 next year - and it’s time to share your ideas. Our call for papers is now open!
If you have an idea or an expertise you want to share with the Postgres community, we want to hear about it. You can submit your talk here: https://2024.pgday.paris/call-for-papers
TecMint ☛ 25 Interesting GNU/Linux Facts You Probably Didn’t Know
GNU/Linux, the open-source operating system, has a rich and fascinating history. While many are familiar with its core principles and widespread use, there are lesser-known aspects that add depth to the Linux story.
In this article, we’ll explore into 25 interesting facts about GNU/Linux that might surprise you.
Windows TCO
Security Week ☛ Ransomware Gang Leaks Data Allegedly Stolen From Canadian Hospitals
While the organization did not name the threat actor behind the attack, the Daixin ransomware gang has claimed responsibility for the incident and has posted online data allegedly stolen from the five hospitals.
Data Breaches ☛ Hackers give Jeffco Public Schools an extension on their deadline to respond; email parents about the breach
Five minutes before the 5 pm deadline, the hackers emailed thousands of parents and sent them the correspondence between the hackers and the district. They then sent Jeffco another email saying: [...]
Data Breaches ☛ FBI: Ransomware Actors Continue to Gain Access through Third Parties and Legitimate System Tools
As of July 2023, the FBI noted several trends emerging or continuing across the ransomware environment and is releasing this notification for industry awareness. New trends included ransomware actors exploiting vulnerabilities in vendor-controlled remote access to casino servers, and companies victimized through legitimate system management tools to elevate network permissions.
