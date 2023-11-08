Kernel: WPA3 fixes and colour capabilities of AMD
-
Rachel ☛ Asahi Linux folks are doing us a solid with WPA3 fixes
This is the Linux experience I remember from the 90s: poring over compatibility lists and making sure you buy the right thing every time. That's why it's so vexing that the Pi people would keep shipping this thing in this state. You don't want your customers to keep buying these wifi barnacles, do you?
-
Melissa Wen: AMD Driver-specific Properties for Color Management on Linux (Part 2)
This blog post explores the color capabilities of AMD hardware and how they are exposed to userspace through driver-specific properties. It discusses the different color blocks in the AMD Display Core Next (DCN) pipeline and their capabilities, such as predefined transfer functions, 1D and 3D lookup tables (LUTs), and color transformation matrices (CTMs). It also highlights the differences in AMD HW blocks for pre and post-blending adjustments, and how these differences are reflected in the available driver-specific properties.
Overall, this blog post provides a comprehensive overview of the color capabilities of AMD hardware and how they can be controlled by userspace applications through driver-specific properties. This information is valuable for anyone who wants to develop applications that can take advantage of the AMD color management pipeline.