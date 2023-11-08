I have spent many years as an software engineer who was a total outsider to machine-learning, but with some curiosity and occasional peripheral interactions with it. During this time, a recurring theme for me was horror (and, to be honest, disdain) every time I encountered the widespread usage of Python pickle in the Python ML ecosystem.

In addition to their major security issues1, the use of pickle for serialization tends to be very brittle, leading to all kinds of nightmares as you evolve your code and upgrade libraries and Python versions. In my career as a software engineer, I tended to believe that – to a good approximation – there were no valid use cases for the pickle module, and it existed solely as an attractive nuisance; a mistake of a younger, more exuberant, and more naive ecosystem.

For the last few years now, though, I’ve worked professionally in ML, giving me a new perspective on the ecosystem. I’ve developed a hands-on understanding of why ML software looks the way it does, and some of the problems pickle is solving for its users. I still don’t like it, but I have a lot more understanding and empathy for the problem space, and I no longer believe the problem is “trivial” or merely one of ignorance or laziness. This post is an attempt to convey some sense of what I’ve learned, and bridge the gap a bit between these two worlds.