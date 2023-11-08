Updates and Reports From Fedora Project
Fedora Magazine: How to rebase to Fedora GNU/Linux 39 on Silverblue
Fedora Silverblue is an operating system for your desktop built on Fedora Linux. It’s excellent for daily use, development, and container-based workflows. It offers numerous advantages such as being able to roll back in case of any problems. If you want to update or rebase to Fedora GNU/Linux 39 on your Fedora Silverblue system, this article tells you how. It not only shows you what to do, but also how to revert things if something unforeseen happens.
Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: October 2023
This is the latest in our monthly series summarizing the past month on the Community Blog. Please leave a comment below to let us know what you think.
In October, we published eight posts. The site had 5,124 visits from 3,670 unique viewers. 2,075 visits came from search engines, while 361 came from Fedora Magazine, 41 came from ecosia.org, and 37 came from Fedora Planet.
Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Appreciation Week 2023: Day 2
Today is Day 2 of Fedora Appreciation Week.
In celebration of the Fedora Project, our twenty-year anniversary, and the community of people that make Fedora what it is, the DEI team has gathered contributor stories, social control media posts, and photos from the community to feature here daily throughout Appreciation Week.
Is there someone you wish to express gratitude to? Would you like to share your appreciation with Fedora? Discover how you can be part of the celebration of 20 years of Fedora and participate in Fedora Appreciation Week.
Todayâ€™s Contributor Stories come from two people: Jona Azizaj and Daimar Stein.