GhostBSD and FreeBSD News
The Register UK ☛ GhostBSD makes FreeBSD a little less frightening for the Linux loyal
GhostBSD, now at version 23.10.1 based on FreeBSD 13.2, has been around since 2010. Although the project has gone through some changes in that time, it is once again what it started out as – a distribution of FreeBSD that provides the sort of friendly graphical environment and easy installation modern Linux users have come to expect.
FreeBSD ☛ September/October 2023 Issue of the FreeBSD Journal is Here
The most recent issue of the FreeBSD Journal is now available. It focuses on Ports and Packages and contains articles on “Custom Poudriere Packages in Your Own Repository,” “Wazuh and MITRE Caldera Using FreeBSD Jails,” and more. New! The Journal is now available in HTML format. The FreeBSD Journal continues to be the best way to stay informed about everything FreeBSD. Check out the latest issue, share with your colleagues, and remember the FreeBSD Journal is always free.
MWL ☛ My new “FreeBSD Journal” column has escaped
Once again, the FreeBSD Journal requested that I discuss the ports and packages system. While this is a FreeBSD-specific publication, my comments are true of any BSD. Or Linux. Or operating system.