Software: Reverse Proxy Servers, Kubernetes Special Interest Groups (SIGs), Moosync, and More
TecMint ☛ 10 Top Open Source Reverse Proxy Servers for Linux
A reverse proxy server is a type of proxy server that is deployed between clients and back-end/origin servers, for example, an HTTP server such as NGINX, Apache, etc.. or application servers written in Nodejs, Python, Java, Ruby, PHP, and many other programming languages.
It is a gateway or an intermediary server that takes a client request, passes it on to one or more back-end servers, and subsequently fetches the response from the server and delivers it back to the client, thus making it appear as if the content originated from the reverse proxy server itself.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Introducing SIG etcd | Kubernetes
Special Interest Groups (SIGs) are a fundamental part of the Kubernetes project, with a substantial share of the community activity happening within them. When the need arises, new SIGs can be created, and that was precisely what happened recently.
SIG etcd is the most recent addition to the list of Kubernetes SIGs. In this article we will get to know it a bit better, understand its origins, scope, and plans.
Moosync: An Electron-based GUI Music Player for Linux
Can you name a good GUI music player? If not, Moosync could be your next favorite GUI music player in Linux—at least for me, if there wasn’t that one issue.
Linux Links ☛ 14 Best Free and Open Source Web Project Management Software
Project management is the application of processes, methods, knowledge, skills and experience to achieve the project objectives. We pick the finest free and open source web project management software.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ GoReleaser v1.22: Create Nightly Builds, Docker Images, and More
The latest release of GoReleaser, version 1.22, promises to make the release of Go projects faster and easier than ever before. GoReleaser is a tool for building and releasing Go binaries, and with this new release, users can cross-compile their projects, release to Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub, GitLab, and Gitea, and create nightly builds, Docker images, and GNU/Linux...