today's howtos
-
University of Toronto ☛ The Vim features that make me a Vim user instead of a Vi user
Back in 2020 I wrote about realizing that I was now a Vim user, citing Vim's powerful undo and Vim windows; the other things I mentioned are new in my awareness since then. Unlimited backspacing in insert mode is one of those Vim features that are so instinctively right that I didn't realize (or remember) that classical Vi is rather more restricted that way, much like unlimited undo.w
-
IT Pro Today ☛ Advanced GNU/Linux User Management: A Guide for IT Pros
If you are looking to set up well-orchestrated GNU/Linux environments, this guide explains the essential concepts and practices for advanced user management.
-
Upgrading Debian 11 (Bullseye) to Debian 12 (BookWorm)
If you think you are ready to upgrade your Debian 11 Bullseye server to Debian 12 Bookworm Linux, then here is the step-by-step guide to follow with a detailed explanation of each step.
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Cinnamon on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
To install Cinnamon on Fedora GNU/Linux means to transform your computing experience by integrating a desktop environment that is both visually appealing and functionally robust. Originating from the GNU/Linux Mint initiative, Cinnamon is a distinct and highly adaptable interface, offering a more intuitive and customizable experience than the standard GNOME desktop.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nomacs on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For enthusiasts and professionals looking to streamline their image viewing and editing on Fedora Linux, Nomacs offers a compelling solution. This free, open-source image viewer is known for its speed and customization options, allowing for a tailored approach to managing a wide array of image files.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firefox Nightly on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For those eager to experience the latest developments in web browsing, the ability to install Firefox Nightly on Fedora GNU/Linux presents an exciting opportunity. Firefox Nightly is the bleeding-edge version of the popular Firefox browser, designed for those who enjoy being at the vanguard of technological innovation.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Chromium on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Fedora GNU/Linux user’s often quest for a swift and secure internet browsing experience often leads to the decision to install Chromium on Fedora Linux. As an open-source project, Chromium is the foundation for a host of web browsers, prioritizing safety, speed, and stability for an enhanced online experience.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FileZilla Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Recognized for its dependable and seamless file transfer capabilities, FileZilla is an open-source FTP client well-suited for Fedora GNU/Linux users. Its integration into the Fedora environment provides a user-friendly and reliable solution for managing files across local and remote servers.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Exaile on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For those looking to install Exaile on Fedora Linux, this advanced yet user-friendly music player is a prime pick for its comprehensive features and intuitive design. Standing out from the crowd, Exaile offers Fedora GNU/Linux users a compelling alternative to mainstream music players like Rhythmbox and Amarok with its simplicity and customizable environment.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install HandBrake on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Installing HandBrake on Fedora GNU/Linux equips users with a powerful video transcoding application that’s been steadily refined since its inception in 2003. Offering a vast array of features, HandBrake simplifies the conversion of videos from nearly any format to a selection of modern, widely compatible codecs.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Jami on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Jami emerges as a robust solution for secure and private communications in digital connectivity. Developed by Savoir-faire Linux, this open-source and cross-platform tool is dedicated to preserving user privacy and freedom. For Fedora GNU/Linux users, the process to install Jami is straightforward, allowing them to benefit from its revolutionary approach to digital communication.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Remi RPM Repo on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
The Remi repository, maintained by Remi Collect, is a crucial resource for Fedora and Enterprise GNU/Linux users. It aims to provide the latest PHP stack versions and other comprehensive software packages. The repository’s continuous updates ensure users have access to the latest software, aligning with current upstream releases.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Swift on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Apple has developed Swift, a robust and high-performance programming language that excels in building applications for iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. As an open-source language, Swift also runs on GNU/Linux and various non-Windows platforms, offering significant advantages for developers working within the Fedora GNU/Linux ecosystem.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install RPM Fusion on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
To install RPM Fusion on Fedora GNU/Linux is to unlock a wealth of software options not available within the official Fedora repositories. RPM Fusion serves as a complementary source, offering packages that are excluded from Fedora for reasons such as licensing and patent monopoly restrictions.
-
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How to List Containers in Docker
Docker has revolutionized the way we build, package, and deploy applications. But with the flexibility and scalability it offers, managing containers efficiently is crucial. One fundamental aspect of Docker management is knowing how to list containers
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install UrBackup on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install UrBackup on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Data loss is a nightmare that can strike at any time. Whether it’s due to hardware failure, human error, or a malicious attack, losing your precious files can be devastating. This is where UrBackup comes to the rescue.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Compose on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker Compose on Fedora 38. Docker Compose simplifies the deployment of complex applications by allowing you to define multi-container environments in a single file. It automates the process of creating and starting containers, making it a must-have tool for developers and DevOps professionals.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Anbox on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Anbox on Debian 12. Anbox is a unique solution that bridges the gap between GNU/Linux and Android. It emulates Android’s runtime environment, providing access to Android apps without the need for an Android emulator.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Okular on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Okular on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Okular is a powerful, open-source document viewer designed for the GNU/Linux environment. Known for its versatility, it can handle a wide range of document formats, including PDF, PostScript, and ePub.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kotlin on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kotlin on Fedora 38. Kotlin, an innovative programming language that combines the best of Java with modern features, has captured the hearts of developers worldwide.
-
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ Installing Seafile on the Raspberry Pi
Seafile is an open-source file hosting software that can run on the Raspberry Pi.
This service allows you to have a central place to upload your files. It then allows you to synchronize these files to any other the supported Seafile clients.
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to Boot into Ubuntu Recovery Mode
This tool works by booting your system with the minimal number of systems needed for it to operate. This helps isolate it from anything that could be breaking Ubuntu.
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ Spaf on the Morris Worm
Gene Spafford wrote an essay reflecting on the Morris Worm of 1988—35 years ago. His lessons from then are still applicable today.
-
Purdue University ☛ Reflecting on the Internet Worm at 35
Thirty-five years ago today (November 2nd), the Internet Worm program was set loose to propagate on the Internet. Noting that now to the computing public (and cybersecurity professionals, specifically) often generates an "Oh, really?" response akin to stating that November 2nd is the anniversary of the inaugural broadcast of the first BBC TV channel (1936), and the launch of Sputnik 2 with Laika aboard (1957). That is, to many, it is ho-hum, ancient history.
Perhaps that is to be expected after 35 years -- approximately the length of a human generation. (As an aside, I have been teaching at Purdue for 36 years. I have already taught students whose parents had taken one of my classes as a student; in five or so years, I may see students whose grandparents took one of my classes!). In 1988, fewer than 100,000 machines were likely connected to the Internet; thus, only a few thousand people were involved in systems administration and security. For us, the events were more profound, but we are outnumbered by today's user population; many of us have retired from the field...and more than a few have passed on. Thus, events of decades ago have become ancient history for current users.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Hugo Site Generator with Nginx on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Hugo is an open-source static site generator written in Go. It generates content by converting posts written in markdown language to HTML. In this tutorial, we will explore how to install Hugo to create a static website on a server powered by Rocky GNU/Linux 9. We will use the Nginx server to host the site and the Let's Encrypt SSL certificate to secure our installation.
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Upgrade to Fedora 39 from Fedora 38
Upgrade to Fedora 39 effortlessly! Learn the best practices for a smooth transition from Fedora 38 with our expert tips.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu
Vlc is one of the most popular players that you can use basically on any operating system.
On GNU/Linux VLC allows you to play multiple media formats, and you can use VLC to listen to music, radio online, watch tv channels and do a lot more.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu.
-
ZDNet ☛ How to customize the GNU/Linux bash prompt (and why you should)
If you'd like to add a bit more personalization to your GNU/Linux command line efforts, there's a simple way to do so.