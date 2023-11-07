Top 5 Most Stable Linux Distros in 2023 (Download Links)
If you are wondering why the term “stable” comes with a GNU/Linux operating system or distro then it is due to the availability of many of these variations per the requirement of the user.
Do you waddle the waddle?
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.
LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.
This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.
If you are wondering why the term “stable” comes with a GNU/Linux operating system or distro then it is due to the availability of many of these variations per the requirement of the user.