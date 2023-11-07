Other Sites
LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.
This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.
- GhostBSD 23.10.1 Now Available
- I am pleased to announce the release of GhostBSD 23.10.1!
- Linux.com: Just Two Updates in 40 Days (Now Run by Jason Perlow From Microsoft and IBM)
- LXQt 1.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- The LXQt project announced today the release of LXQt 1.4 as the latest stable version of this lightweight desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions written in Qt.
- New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
- Bright future for Enterprise Linux with OpenELA’s RHEL-compatible sources for packages now available. More is on the way
- Devices: Rockchip, RISC-V, ZimaCube, Open source hardware (OSHW)
- Top 5 Most Stable Linux Distros in 2023 (Download Links)
- If you are wondering why the term “stable” comes with a GNU/Linux operating system or distro then it is due to the availability of many of these variations per the requirement of the user
- MediaTek drops efficient cores in Dimensity 9300 Cortex-X4/A720 mobile SoC
- 5 best Linux distributions in 2023
- Thinking about switching from MacOS, Windows, or ChromeOS to Linux? You have a ton of distributions or "flavors" of the OS to choose from
- Results of Use Case Survey Published
- The openSUSE Project ran a use-case survey during the month of October and results are now available via a 254-page report and a summary of the survey’s findings is on the community’s wiki
- Matrix-based Element plots move from Apache 2.0 to AGPLv3
- The change means a fork of two server projects: Synapse - an open source Matrix homeserver – and Dendrite – a second-generation Matrix homeserver intended as a more scalable, reliable and efficient alternative to Synapse
- Games: Dumpster Diving, EmulationStation, Snacktorio, and More
- Today in Techrights
- 5 best Linux distributions in 2023
- Impression Image Writer Adds In-App Distro Downloads
- Impression is a excellent image writing tool for Linux desktops, and with its latest release it’s become even more useful
- GSConnect Extension Updated to Support GNOME 45
- A new version of GSConnect, the GNOME Shell extension that integrates with KDE Connect, is now available — and it supports GNOME 45
- Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Gaming
- This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
- LXQt 1.4.0 Desktop: Best New Features
- A new version of the popular lightweight desktop environment LXQt 1.4.0 is now out. Here's what's new.
- Transform Your KDE Plasma Desktop into a Work of Art! Explore the Mondrian Theme.
- Give your KDE Plasma desktop an artistic look with the new Mondrian theme with abstract lines & colours.
- Misogynistic Attacks on Tux Machines Less Than a Day Before Techrights Started Explosive New Series, Based on Suppressed Information Received to be Released
- Security and Windows TCO
- Reducing Raspberry Pi 5’s power consumption by 140x
- By default, the Raspberry Pi 5 (like the Pi 4 before it) leaves the SoC powered up (just in a shutdown state) when you shut down the Pi
- Open Hardware: Respberry Pi, Arduino, and More
- Security: Debian, Apple, and Microsoft
- Programming Leftovers
- Events: Ubuntu Summit 2023 and Meet the Kdenlive team in Zürich
- Tomeu Vizoso and Dave Airlie on Their Latest Linux Graphics Work
- Games: Text Adventure Documentary, Android Games, and More
- Software: Evernote Alternatives, FreeTube, Fastfetch, and More
- today's howtos
- Vero V is here
- Today, after half a decade of constant work and some interruptions to the supply chain due to a global pandemic
- I'm giving up on Enterprise Linux on the desktop
- three years ago, I reluctantly replaced my Slackware Linux installations with the offerings from Linux Enterprise providers Canonical and Red Hat
- today's howtos
- Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
- Growing Interest in GNU/Linux and BSDs
- Up to 4% in Malaysian desktops/laptops last month
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 5th, 2023
- The 161st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 5th, 2023.
- System Cleaner BleachBit Sees First Release in 2 Years
- BleachBit, the popular free system cleaner, has just released a major update — its first since 2021
- i.MX 8M Plus SBC with Dual GbE & TSN support
- Roadmap to elementary OS 8: Goals & Release Details
- Find out what to expect as the elementary OS team shifts its focus to OS 8.
- LXQt 1.4.0 lightweight Qt Linux desktop environment is here
- The LXQt team has officially unveiled LXQt 1.4.0, marking a significant step forward for the “Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment
- IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 181 is available for testing
- It is time to test the latest version of IPFire
- Review: Porteus 5.01
- Porteus is a fast, portable and modular live CD/USB distribution based on Slackware Linux
- PCLinuxOS Magazine Looks at Applications
- ReactOS Project Newsletter 103 - Late 2023 news
- Install Debian 12 "Bookworm": Step-by-Step for Beginners [+Dual Boot]
- Learn how to install Debian 12 "Bookworm" as standalone and dual-boot system.
- Security and Windows TCO
- Our Gift for the Season
- Today in Techrights
- Busy Day Ahead
- Today we plan to publish a lot of new and original material
- How Do You Say Software Freedom in Mandarin?
- GNU/Linux rose to 4% in China
- Oracle on Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK)
- Open Hardware: DIY Trackball Kit Powered By Raspberry Pi RP2040 Chip and RISC-V CPU-GPU Platform
- mydlink Website from Linux
- An incompatible browser or operating system has been detected!
- Highlights From PCLinuxOS: Alistair Einstein Izzard, Chief Editor's Desk, and PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
- What Is the Ubuntu Mini ISO? (And How to Use It)
- Honey, I shrunk the ISO.
- Dave McKay's Latest HowTos
- Software: Corydalis Release, GNU/Linux Physics Tools, TailwindCSS Dashboard, Templates, and Layouts
- today's howtos
- See Weather Conditions in Ubuntu’s Top Panel with this Extension
- Keeping an eye on current weather conditions is something a lot of us do, and there are ample ways to get real-time weather information on the Ubuntu desktop
- Programming Leftovers
- Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Apple Problems
- Security Leftovers
- Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and More
- today's howtos
- Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
- Raspberry Pi 5 review – Part 2: Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm, benchmarks, power consumption, and more
- A few days ago I finally went through the Raspberry Pi 5 kit
- Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
- Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
- Apple's macOS Sonoma makes Macs with Asahi Linux unbootable
- you shouldn’t rely on Linux on Apple M devices for anything serious
- Intel’s failed 64-bit Itanium CPUs die another death as Linux support ends
- Intel stopped selling the last Itanium processors in 2021.
- Videos and Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux
- FuguIta - OpenBSD-based Live System - Release 7.4
- FuguIta 7.4, based on OpenBSD 7.4, was first released on Octber 29, 2023
- Nzyme v2.0.0-alpha.5 has been released
- The nzyme v2.0.0 release train continues and version alpha.5 just arrived
- today's howtos
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, BeagleBoard, and More
- Proposed European Electronic ID Law Raises Concerns
- The harmonisation of standards for electronic identification across the EU should normally be soporific enough to send even the most Club-Mate-hyped hacker straight to sleep
- OnePlus 12 tipped to launch as 2024 flagship Android smartphone with 2023 charging specs
- Medevel's Review/Overview of Some Free Software
- Programming Leftovers
- today's howtos
- CapyPDF 0.6.0 is out
- Fans of PDF generators and large rodents rejoice, version 0.6.0 of CapyPDF is out
- FreeBSD 14.0-RC4 Now Available
- The fourth RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
- On the Road to Plasma 6, Vol. 4
- the KDE Plasma 6.0 + KDE Frameworks 6.0 + KDE Gear 24.02 Mega Release that will take KDE software to the next level
- Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More
- Audacity 3.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor software has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and many improvements.
- Krita 5.2.1 Released
- Krita 5.2.1 has just been released. This is a bugfix release for the stable Krita 5.2.0 release