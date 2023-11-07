This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.

LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

Garuda KDE Dr460nized might be the coolest-looking Linux distro available

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 07, 2023



When I first started using Linux back in the late 90s, I realized I could create a desktop environment that would be the envy of anyone who laid eyes on my display. Back then, I was playing around with the likes of Enlightenment and AfterStep, both of which made it possible to seriously tweak the look and feel of the desktop.

Although the look of my desktop is still important, it doesn't consume my time as it once did. Now my style leans toward the minimalist with a very functional bent.

I might sound like I'm speaking in 3rd person Smeagol tense, but Garuda Dr460nized is a fantastic Linux distribution that might quickly become your very own precious. Even though I've never been a big fan of darker desktop themes, this particular take on KDE Plasma is undeniably cool and I wouldn't mind one bit if it became my desktop distribution of choice.

If this sounds like an operating system you might want to try, download an ISO of Garuda Gr460nized, install it, and bow to the mother of dragons…desktop style.

