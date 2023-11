LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.

Impression Image Writer Adds In-App Distro Downloads

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 07, 2023



Impression is a excellent image writing tool for Linux desktops, and with its latest release it’s become even more useful.

How so?

By making it seriously easy to download ISO images for a wide range of Linux distros directly within the app itself, including new-ish versions of Ubuntu, OpenSUSE, and Fedora...

