GSConnect Extension Updated to Support GNOME 45
GSConnect bridges the gap between GNOME Shell and an Android1 device with the KDE Connect Android app installed to streamline file transfers between Android and Linux (and vice versa), mirror notifications, send and receive SMS, provide volume and media controls, and more.
There aren’t any new features or capabilities in GSConnect v56 but there are a stack of worthwhile improvements and finesse to the extension’s pre-existing (and pretty extensive) feature set...