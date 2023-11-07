5 best Linux distributions in 2023
Even though Windows 11, macOS, and ChromeOS are the more "mainstream" operating systems in use by most people worldwide, you can't forget about Linux. An open-source operating system, Linux is popular with developers, and even gamers with the Steam Deck.
The thing that sets it apart from other operating systems, however, is the fact that there are multiple versions of Linux. We call these "distributions," and enthusiasts call these "flavors." No matter what your needs are, if you're super technical and want to deal with the terminal all the time, or you're a novice user who needs a graphical user interface similar to Windows, there's a Linux distribution for you. We collect some of our favorites here for you from Ubuntu to Fedora, and even Debian.