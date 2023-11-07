LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.

Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Gaming

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 07, 2023



This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, we examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective. We’ll compare the machine with other machines along the way.

This machine is from GEEKOM, a leading and respected brand and manufacturer of Mini PCs. They provide a 3 year warranty on their Mini PCs.

In this first gaming article for the Intel NUC 13 Pro, I’m going to revisit some of the games I previously tested on the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini PC. While the NUC has a 13th generation CPU, the HP has a 6th generation Intel CPU (i5-6500T). I will compare the performance of the NUC with an Intel desktop PC with a 10th generation Intel CPU (i5-10400). All three machines are using their onboard graphics.

To recap, the NUC’s onboard graphics is the Intel Iris Xe. The HP Mini PC uses the Intel HD Graphics 530 (GT2), and the 10th gen desktop PC uses the Intel UHD Graphics 630.

I will cover more modern games in later articles in this series. And you’re welcome to suggest games to test in the Comments section at the bottom of this article.

Read on