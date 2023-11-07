Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Gaming
This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, we examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective. We’ll compare the machine with other machines along the way.
This machine is from GEEKOM, a leading and respected brand and manufacturer of Mini PCs. They provide a 3 year warranty on their Mini PCs.
In this first gaming article for the Intel NUC 13 Pro, I’m going to revisit some of the games I previously tested on the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini PC. While the NUC has a 13th generation CPU, the HP has a 6th generation Intel CPU (i5-6500T). I will compare the performance of the NUC with an Intel desktop PC with a 10th generation Intel CPU (i5-10400). All three machines are using their onboard graphics.
To recap, the NUC’s onboard graphics is the Intel Iris Xe. The HP Mini PC uses the Intel HD Graphics 530 (GT2), and the 10th gen desktop PC uses the Intel UHD Graphics 630.
I will cover more modern games in later articles in this series. And you’re welcome to suggest games to test in the Comments section at the bottom of this article.