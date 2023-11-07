Firefox Development Outsourced to Microsoft/NSA GitHub (Proprietary), Firefox-Based Tor Browser 13.0.3 is Out for Android
Firefox Development Is Moving From Mercurial To Git
For a long time Firefox Desktop development has supported both Mercurial and Git users. This dual SCM requirement places a significant burden on teams which are already stretched thin in parts. We have made the decision to move Firefox development to Git.
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.3 (Android)
Tor Browser 13.0.3 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.