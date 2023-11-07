GoReleaser v1.22, Wikipedia Reader 1.1, and More Software
Carlos Becker ☛ Announcing GoReleaser v1.22 — steady improvement
Another boring release, with mostly bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.
JCS ☛ Wikipedia Reader 1.1 Released
Wikipedia Reader 1.1 has been released: [...]
9 Best Latex Editors for backdoored Vista 11 and GNU/Linux (2023)
Many document editing tools are available in the market today as handling digital documents has become a vital part of our lives, there are two kinds of methods that these Latex ones use primarily and they are: WYSIWYG: what you see is what you get. WYSIWYM: what you see is what you mean.
Service Meshes: Enhancing Microservices Communication
For microservices to achieve their optimal function, a robust, secure, and efficient communication mechanism is required. Enter service mesh.>