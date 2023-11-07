CloudNativePG 1.21.1, 1.20.4 and 1.19.6 and PostgreSQL Encryption
PostgreSQL ☛ CloudNativePG 1.21.1, 1.20.4 and 1.19.6 Released!
The CloudNativePG Community has released a new update for the supported 1.21, 1.20 and 1.19 versions of the CloudNativePG Operator.
Version 1.21.1 removes the previous limitation of cold backups on volume snapshots: by default, unless differently requested, volume snapshot backups are taken while the Postgres instance is up and running, thanks to the direct support of the PostgreSQL API for physical online backups. A few options allow you to configure the default behavior, and apply hybrid backup strategies based on object store, cold volume snapshots, and hot volume snapshots.
Matthew Palmer: PostgreSQL Encryption: The Available Options
On an episode of Postgres FM, the hosts had a (very brief) discussion of data encryption in PostgreSQL. While Postgres FM is a podcast well worth a subscribe, the hosts aren’t data security experts, and so as someone who builds a queryable database encryption system, I found the coverage to be somewhat… lacking. I figured I’d provide a more complete survey of the available options for PostgreSQL-related data encryption.