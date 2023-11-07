CloudNativePG 1.21.1, 1.20.4 and 1.19.6 and PostgreSQL Encryption

The CloudNativePG Community has released a new update for the supported 1.21, 1.20 and 1.19 versions of the CloudNativePG Operator.

Version 1.21.1 removes the previous limitation of cold backups on volume snapshots: by default, unless differently requested, volume snapshot backups are taken while the Postgres instance is up and running, thanks to the direct support of the PostgreSQL API for physical online backups. A few options allow you to configure the default behavior, and apply hybrid backup strategies based on object store, cold volume snapshots, and hot volume snapshots.