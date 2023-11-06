today's leftovers
OpenSUSE ☛ Results of Use Case Survey Published
The openSUSE Project ran a use-case survey during the month of October and results are now available via a 254 full report and a summary of the survey’s findings is on the community’s wiki.
The survey provides a breakdown of the use cases of GNU/Linux among respondents based on their primary use of IT.
The survey had general questions along with sections for Work/Business and Home/Hobby. Those who responded as using both, which if selected provides the surveyee the opportunity to take the entire 30-question survey.
Questions on various IT technologies like clown computing, containerization, configuration management, desktop computing, server infrastructure, serverless computing, virtualization, edge computing, IoT applications, machine learning, blockchain, gaming and a category of others were part of the survey.
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 537
A filler episode (technically listener feedback!) about Void Linux.
shasum -a256=3fdac9d68bca4e2c1652f88f6b3e36a3276c24255367c406801448ec382c932c
Data Swamp ☛ Run your own Syncthing relay server on OpenBSD
In earlier blog posts, I covered the program Syncthing and its features, then how to self-host a discovery server. I'll finish the series with the syncthing relay server.
The Syncthing relay is the component that receives file from a peer to transmit it to the other when two peers can't establish a direct connection, by default Syncthing uses its huge worldwide community pool of relays. However, while data are encrypted, this leaks some information and some relays may be malicious and store files until it could be possible to make use of the content (weakness in encryption algorithm, better computers etc…).
Running your own Syncthing relay server will allow you to secure the whole synchronization between peers.
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.6 not quite released
What I mean by the title, is did upload 5.6, then removed it several hours later. Need to fix a few things first.
Version 5.6 is built with the "revision 5" packages compiled in OE, as reported a couple of days ago:
https://bkhome.org/news/202311/openembedded-revision-5-build-with-firefox.html
Version 5.6 has Firefox browser, instead of Chromium. The advantage is that FF is much smaller, so built a smaller drive-image file. So easy.sfs and hence the drive-image file is smaller, so smaller download, but these days we are not so much concerned about size. EasyOS 5.5.5 with Chromium, the easy.sfs file is 793MB. Easy 5.6 with FF, the easy.sfs file is 766MB.
Talospace ☛ Firefox 119 and the next ppc64le JITeration
If you'd like to give it a shot as well, then apply the new patches numerically and build as we did for Firefox 115, using the .mozconfigs from Firefox 105. For your convenience the JIT patch set already includes the PGO-LTO and WebRTC fixes for that version. If you don't want to roll your own browser (though I highly recommend it), then Dan Horák has you covered with a copr build for Fedora users. However, I don't intend to backport POWER8 or optimizing Wasm support to 115ESR; future work will be done on trunk, assuming Mozilla is fine with the existing changes. Do not post bugs with the ESR JIT to bug 1860412.
Silicon Angle ☛ Amazon CodeWhisperer now provides enhanced AI-generated code suggestions for MongoDB developers
The cloud database company MongoDB Inc. said today it’s partnering with Amazon Web Services Inc. to optimize Amazon CodeWhisperer, so it can provide superior suggestions that aid developers in application development and modernization. CodeWhisperer is a generative artificial intelligence-powered coding assistant that was unveiled in June.