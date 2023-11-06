today's leftovers

The openSUSE Project ran a use-case survey during the month of October and results are now available via a 254 full report and a summary of the survey’s findings is on the community’s wiki.

The survey provides a breakdown of the use cases of GNU/Linux among respondents based on their primary use of IT.

The survey had general questions along with sections for Work/Business and Home/Hobby. Those who responded as using both, which if selected provides the surveyee the opportunity to take the entire 30-question survey.

Questions on various IT technologies like clown computing, containerization, configuration management, desktop computing, server infrastructure, serverless computing, virtualization, edge computing, IoT applications, machine learning, blockchain, gaming and a category of others were part of the survey.