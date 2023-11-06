Security: Debian, Apple, and Microsoft
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in October 2023
FTP master
This month I accepted 361 and rejected 34 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 362.
This was my hundred-twelfth month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian.
Futurism ☛ Devious Device Can Crash People's iPhones Just by Being Near Them
There's another way of looking at this. If such a gimmicky device can defeat these systems, then the companies behind them aren't making their tech's security protocols strong enough in the first place. And if there's a silver lining to be found, it's that this publicity could push them to get their act together.
Security Week ☛ A Cyber Breach Delays Poll Worker Training in Mississippi’s Largest County Before the Statewide Vote
Election officials in Mississippi’s most populous county had to scramble to complete required poll worker training after an early September breach involving county computers.
Microsoft Says Exchange ‘Zero Days’ Disclosed by ZDI Already Patched or Not Urgent
Microsoft says four Exchange ‘zero-days’ disclosed by ZDI have either already been patched or they don’t require immediate attention.