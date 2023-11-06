Programming Leftovers
-
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ API versioning
In my previous post Evolving your APIs, I mention the main API versioning approaches. During the talk of the same name, I sometimes get some questions on the subject. In this post, I’ll detail each of them.
I assume readers know the reasons behind versioning, semantic versioning, and product lifecycle. If not, I encourage you to read a bit about these themes; in particular, chapter 24 of the excellent API Design Patterns book focuses on them.
I’ll summarize the subject in a few words in any case.
-
Michael Kohl ☛ Exploring Uiua
I recently got quite interested in a relatively new programming language called Uiua (pronounced “wee-wuh”), which its creator Kai Schmidt describes as follows:
"Uiua is a general purpose, stack-based, array-oriented programming language with a focus on simplicity, beauty, and tacit code."
-
[Old] Partick Newman ☛ Engineering Management Checklist
In my experience it's very difficult to achieve all of this simultaneously, but a reasonable thing to strive for.
This list isn't meant to be exhaustive, nor is every item listed here applicable all the time. It's meant to give a basic framework to help managers, particularly less experienced ones, think about balancing their responsibilities.
-
Jamie Brandon ☛ 0041: columnar kernels in go, go grouches, column sketches, why user-mode threads, gross margins vs open source, celebrity worship
Goal is to accelarate column scans regardless of data distribution and workload.
Build a histogram of data. Divide into evenly full buckets. Give each bucket a short binary code.
-
Logikal Solutions ☛ std::list – Example and Explanation
Our discussion of std::list, like our discussion of std::vector will start with a bit of history. It wasn’t until the IT industry was inundated with tiny x86 minds that people “tried to do it all in RAM.” Before the PC we had real computers with real operating systems. Other than Assembler, our languages were robust. Every platform supported indexed files and so did the compiler for every language. When we needed a multiply linked list we did something like the following.
-
Rlang ☛ mlsauce version 0.8.10: Statistical/Machine Learning with Python and R
Statistical/Machine Learning with Python and R, using mlsauce's AdaOpt and LSBoost
-
Linux Hint ☛ Python Deque
In Python, the “double-ended queue” named “deque” is a data structure that is utilized to append and pop items from both ends.