GNU/Linux Still Surfing a Wave in BRICS
The corporate media won't bother mentioning any of this
New
For Our Anniversary We'll Start an Explosive New Microsoft Series (Might Result in Removal or Arrest of Microsoft's CEO)
Calm before the storm
Links 05/11/2023: Science, Politics, Censorship, and More
Links for the day
Links 05/11/2023: Twitter/X Crisis, Climate News
Links for the day
Links 05/11/2023: Sanctions and Thawing Ties
Links for the day
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, SparkFun, and More
8 links for now
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, November 04, 2023
IRC logs for Saturday, November 04, 2023
Wintertime in the United States Of America: ChromeOS Blasts Past 10% Market Share!
Microsoft does not want anyone, especially with media reach, to notice this or to point this out
On Video Quality
Likely a lot less videos and a release less often than before
The People Who Try to Deplatform Techrights Are Simply Not Sane
They do not obey laws, either
[Teaser] At Microsoft, for Serious Crimes, You Get Promoted, Not Arrested
Coming soon (Tuesday, which is our anniversary)
Liar Infestation Problem in the Media (Misreporting, Linux FUD)
They exaggerate severity and misattribute, bringing back a story from last month just when the media recalls and discusses how Azure got totally, completely cracked (while Microsoft tried to cover this up instead of solving it)
Slashdot Says Mint is Shutting Down (NOT Linux Mint), Readers Rightly Call That Clickbait
They've not corrected/rectified the headline
