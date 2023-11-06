LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

Our Gift for the Season

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 06, 2023



AS soon as this month started we began working to make bulletins possible. The site, nearly 20 in age, now has daily bulletins (yesterday's can be found in this page or in the persistent archive that will grow over time).

So what took so long? Well, for one thing, we needed to wait until Techrights migrated to the same static site/page generator developed initially for Tux Machines in the summer of 2022 (making your own is a good idea). Techrights finally (belatedly) migrated to it this past September and then the bulletin programs were re-done for the new system. Once we had the bulletins working in "new" Techrights we were able to do the same here without any complicated hacks. For those who don't have any idea what we're talking about, here it is visually. █

wget -q -O- http://news.tuxmachines.org/txt-archives/tuxmachines-2023-11-05.txt | less