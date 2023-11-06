LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 5th, 2023

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 06, 2023



This week we got some interesting news and releases, starting with an unexpected VLC release to fix important issues, a major NVIDIA graphics driver release with more Wayland improvements, a major release of the LXQt desktop environment, and a new monthly snapshot of the systemd-free Nitrux distribution.

On top of that, GNOME Shell and Mutter join the GNOME 45.1 bandwagon, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS gets its first daily builds, LibreOffice 7.5 approaches end of life, and Ubuntu 23.04 users can finally upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 5th, 2023.

