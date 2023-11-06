Software: Evernote Alternatives, FreeTube, Fastfetch, and More
-
8 Best Free Evernote Alternatives for GNU/Linux in 2023
No doubt that Evernote is a good app to take notes that can be used across Windows, macOS, and other smartphone OS such as Android. The only problem it caters is that it does not have an official GNU/Linux note-taking app, that is sad I know! It too has ignored it like many others.
-
FOSS Post ☛ Bypass YouTube Anti-Adblock With FreeTube
Recently, YouTube has started its crackdown on anti-adblock software and plugins for users using them on their platform. They now want you to either: If you don’t do any of that, then YouTube will block you from watching videos on its platform and you will no longer be able to continue browsing the site.
-
Fastfetch – A Tool for Fetching System Information in Linux
Fastfetch is a tool for fetching system information, similar to Neofetch, but with enhanced performance because it’s written in C and offers greater customizability, providing you with more control over the output.
-
How to Enable VLC Dark Mode in Linux, backdoored Windows & Android
Today due to different reasons users are opting for a dark theme for devices. Most of the OS includes Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS which provide us support for these visual treats.
-
Mirantis Adds Support Options for k0smotron Control Plane
Mirantis made available two support options for the open source k0smotron control plane it developed for Kubernetes clusters.
-
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ CAPI, Fleet And GitOps: A New Way For Orchestrating Kubernetes Clusters With Rancher
Introduction In this blogpost we will show how to use one of the new and interesting features Rancher 2.8 brings, Rancher Turtles, it will help you deploy clusters using Cluster API (CAPI).