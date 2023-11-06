today's howtos
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Dim Multiple or Individual Monitor in Ubuntu 22.04
Have multiple monitors connected to your Ubuntu 22.04 machine? There’s now an indicator to dim all or individual monitor screen brightness with sliders. You can dim external monitor brightness with either physical buttons or ddcutil utility.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ionic Framework on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ionic Framework on Fedora 38. The Ionic Framework has been a game-changer in the world of cross-platform app development.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MyPaint on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MyPaint on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, MyPaint is a versatile and free digital painting application that has gained immense popularity among artists and graphic designers for its user-friendly interface and an extensive range of brushes.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install ImageMagick on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
To install ImageMagick on Fedora Linux, users can leverage the power of this feature-rich tool for a multitude of image processing tasks. ImageMagick excels in its ability to convert, modify, and enhance images through a versatile command-line interface.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Discord on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For Fedora GNU/Linux enthusiasts looking to enhance their communication toolkit, installing Discord offers a significant upgrade. Discord has evolved beyond its gaming roots to become a comprehensive platform for text, voice, and video communication, catering to a diverse audience.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux [Ed: That's a very bad idea, a terrible idea, as it steals all the passwords and spies extensively for the NSA]
Microsoft Edge has carved a niche with its innovative features and robust performance in web browsers. Initially designed for Windows, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge has ventured into the GNU/Linux ecosystem, bringing its unique capabilities to Fedora GNU/Linux users.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Filezilla on Ubuntu
Filezilla is an app that you can use to transfer files to your server, using the FTP and SFTP protocols.
Filezilla offers two different versions, filezilla client and filezilla server. Filezilla client is the app that you can use to login on your server and manage files.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Gimp on Ubuntu
Gimp is a photo editor app that allows you to edit and modify your pictures on your GNU/Linux machine.
Gimp is free and open source, and you can run it on Ubuntu, and on other linux distros as well.
Vincent Bernat ☛ Vincent Bernat: Non-interactive SSH password authentication
SSH offers several forms of authentication, such as passwords and public keys. The latter are considered more secure. However, password authentication remains prevalent, particularly with network equipment.1
A classic solution to avoid typing a password for each connection is sshpass, or its more correct variant passh.
FOSSLinux ☛ 25 common GNU/Linux Mint issues and fixes
From installation glitches to software quirks, GNU/Linux Mint comes with its set of hiccups. Discover the top 25 issues most users have encountered and arm yourself with fixes.
Steps to install OwnCloud on Debian 12 or 11 GNU/Linux Server
OwnCloud allows users to set up their cloud solution using a local or cloud server such as AWS.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Latest Python on Linux
In this blog post, we will show you how install latest python on Linux. Python is a high-level general-purpose programming language used in various domains including data science, games apps, and web and mobile app development.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Configure ZRAM on Ubuntu Linux
While ZRAM is a fantastic solution to trade some CPU horsepower to gain more RAM, how can you configure it to dedicate more or less RAM to ZRAM? How can you change the compression algorithm? In what scenarios are such changes worthwhile? Read on to find out how to configure ZRAM on Ubuntu.
Good to know: If you are not sure whether ZRAM, ZCache or ZSwap is suitable for you, we have the answer for you.
DebugPoint ☛ Installing Arch GNU/Linux Using archinstall Automated Script [Complete Guide]
In this guide, we explain the super easy way of installing Arch GNU/Linux using the automated script archinstall. Intended for beginner to advanced users. This article is refreshed and updated with the latest archinstall version 2.6.3 as of November 2023. Installing Arch GNU/Linux is still troublesome for many new users.