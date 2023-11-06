Games: Text Adventure Documentary, Android Games, and More

Filmed between 2006 and 2009 and released in 2010, GET LAMP is a documentary about a very special and short-lived genre of game: The Text Adventure, where text-only presentation of worlds and invitations to be part of the story made up for a lack of graphics and visuals. Thriving wildly from the end of the 1970s to the middle of the 1980s, these games were quickly overtaken as commecial products and best-selling status to a niche, and then a hobby.

The documentary was released to generally positive reception, and thousands of copies of the physical DVDs were sold, some of which included a special GET LAMP coin that was specially numbered, totalling 4,000 coins. The last of the physical copies of GET LAMP sold out about half a decade after the initial release.