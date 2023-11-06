Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
-
Cointelegraph ☛ Monero’s community wallet loses all funds after attack [Ed: Well, the fakecoin "bros" are giving a bad name to GNU/Linux with their pyramid schemes]
“It’s entirely possible that it’s related to the ongoing attacks that we’ve seen since April, as they include a variety of compromised keys (including Bitcoin wallet.dats, seeds generated with all manner of hardware and software, Ethereum pre-sale wallets, etc.) and include XMR that’s been swept,” Spagni noted in the thread.
According to other developers, the breach could have originated from the wallet keys being available online on the Ubuntu server.
-
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Episode 400 – When can the government hack a victim?
Josh and Kurt talk about a proposed Dutch proposal that would allow the intelligence services to hack victims of adversaries they are in the process of infiltrating. The purpose of this discussion isn’t to focus on the Dutch specifically, but rather to discuss the larger topic of government oversight. These are all very new concepts and nobody knows how things should work.
-
Windows TCO
-
OS News ☛ Microsoft’s flawed approach to application updates wreaks havoc on Windows PCs
It baffles me that Windows and macOS users still have to manually keep track of and update each and every one of their applications individually, like it’s 1997 or something.
-
PC Mag ☛ Update Now: Hackers Used WinRAR Flaw Since April to Spread Malware
-
PC Mag ☛ Microsoft's Flawed Approach to App Updates Wreaks Havoc on Windows PCs
Do you have WinRAR installed? There’s a good chance your PC is vulnerable, and the root of the problem goes back to Windows 8.
-
[Old] InfoSecurity Magazine ☛ 1000 Shipping Vessels Impacted by Ransomware Attack
Around 1000 shipping vessels have been impacted by a ransomware attack, a software management company has revealed.
DNV, a Norwegian software supplier that provides services for 12,000 ships and mobile offshore units across the globe, said its ShipManager software had been hit by the attack on January 7, 2023.
-
[Old] The Record ☛ DHS Secretary: Cyberattacks are the most significant threat to port infrastructure
Eric Byres and Ron Brash from cybersecurity firm aDolus Technology pointed to several attacks on ports worldwide as evidence backing up Mayorkas’ assertion, including the NotPetya attacks and even an incident on Wednesday where a Maersk port in Guatemala was hit with ransomware.
-
ABC ☛ Shipping company Maersk to slash 10,000 jobs, citing the difficult market environment
The company said it now expected annual global container volume growth in the range of -2% to -0.5% compared to -4% to -1% previously.
-
[Old] Heimdal Security ☛ The Most Prevalent Types of Ransomware You Need to Know About
This can cause systems to become unrecoverable in severe cases. For example, one of the most expensive attacks in history was the Petya ransomware variant that destroyed 49,000 laptops and 3,500 servers belonging to Danish shipping company Maersk, costing the company $350 million.
-
Security Week ☛ Mortgage Giant Mr. Cooper Shuts Down Systems Following Cyberattack
Mortgage giant Mr. Cooper on Thursday announced that it has shut down certain systems after falling victim to a cyberattack, which resulted in its operations being suspended.
The attack occurred on October 31 and prompted an immediate response, including containment measures that involved taking down some systems.
-
Data Breaches ☛ Summit Health has hundreds of locations. Were they victims of a cyberattack by LockBit3.0?
Summit Health is a for-profit, multi-specialty medical practice headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. It describes itself as a “physician-driven, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care.” They have more than 2,800 providers, 13,000 employees, and over 370 locations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Central Oregon.
-
BW Businessworld Media Pvt Ltd ☛ India Tops The List As The Most Targeted Nation For Cyberattacks: Report
Phishing attacks, malware incursions and ransomware assaults are the three most prevalent types of cyberattacks in India. Alarming statistics reveal that a substantial 78 per cent of Indian organisations experienced ransomware attacks in 2021, with an overwhelming 80 per cent of these incidents resulting in data encryption.
-