today's howtos
Rlang ☛ How to Make a Data Science Portfolio Website (in Under 15 Minutes with R)
Hey guys, welcome back to my R-tips newsletter. In today’s R-Tip, I’m sharing how I made my professional data science portfolio in under 15 minutes. Full disclosure: I created a new R package called portfoliodown to streamline the process (and I must say it solves a major painpoint). Let’s go!
Nico Cartron ☛ Reading your RSS feed on FreeBSD
As explained in my article about Nextcloud News, I am reading a lot more blogs these days, and I implemented Nextcloud News on my home setup to be able to follow along across different devices.
I am already using Fuoten on my Sailfish OS phone, and Nextcloud's web interface when at home.
I wanted a way to read news on my FreeBSD laptop.
University of Toronto ☛ Exim's options for how to DKIM sign various email headers
Recently, I became aware that Exim has a relatively aggressive list of message headers to sign with DKIM, and as a result we somewhat reduced the list of headers to sign in our environment. As it happens, Exim has several options for how it signs headers, which are briefly covered in the documentation for the dkim_sign_headers setting in (DKIM) Signing outgoing messages. The effects of these options aren't really clear until we understand the various meanings of DKIM signing message headers.
New York Times ☛ A Giant Leap for the Leap Second. Is Humankind Ready?
“Having to deal with leap seconds drives me crazy,” said Judah Levine, head of the Network Synchronization Project in the Time and Frequency Division at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Boulder, Colo., where he is a leading thinker on coordinating the world’s clocks. He is constantly badgered for updates and better solutions, he said: “I get a bazillion emails.”
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Put Current Weather Conditions in Ubuntu’s Top Panel [Ed: Is GNOME being rebranded "Ubuntu"?]
Keeping an eye on current weather conditions is something a lot of us do, and there are ample ways to get real-time weather information on the Ubuntu desktop.
The GNOME Weather desktop app (available in the Ubuntu repos) is a great tool. You can open the app to check the weather info (for any location you like) and it integrates with the notification shade to show a 4-day weather forecast.
But if you want to be able to see current weather on the Ubuntu desktop without the hassle of opening an app or clicking an icon to show a pop-up menu, check out the Weather or Not GNOME extension.