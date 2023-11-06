LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

Growing Interest in GNU/Linux and BSDs

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 06, 2023



Up to 4% in Malaysian desktops/laptops last month, i.e. yet another increase

THE sister site turns 17 in about 12 hours [1, 2] and we're turning 20 half a year from now (we threw a little party for 15). Compared to the age of GNU/Linux it may not seem like much (the operating system was conceptualised over 40 years ago and has been developed since 1984), but it's really taking off these days. This might also help explain the uptick in traffic (about 1.1 million hits per day on our new server); there's growing surge in interest or thirst for information about the platform.

Many sites perish because the subject they focus on or specialise in ceases to matter, e.g. Palm OS, Blackberry, Nokia, but in our case this has not happened because people have spoken a great deal about GNU/Linux and BSDs since the mid 90s and more people still explore/adopt it, not only in server rooms but also in mobile devices and personal computers (desktops and laptops). █