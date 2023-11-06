Tux Machines

XPI-3566-ZERO comes in Raspberry Pi Zero 2W form-factor

9to5Linux

LXQt 1.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

Growing Interest in GNU/Linux and BSDs

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 06, 2023

Up to 4% in Malaysian desktops/laptops last month, i.e. yet another increase

Sad orangutan portrait

THE sister site turns 17 in about 12 hours [1, 2] and we're turning 20 half a year from now (we threw a little party for 15). Compared to the age of GNU/Linux it may not seem like much (the operating system was conceptualised over 40 years ago and has been developed since 1984), but it's really taking off these days. This might also help explain the uptick in traffic (about 1.1 million hits per day on our new server); there's growing surge in interest or thirst for information about the platform.

Many sites perish because the subject they focus on or specialise in ceases to matter, e.g. Palm OS, Blackberry, Nokia, but in our case this has not happened because people have spoken a great deal about GNU/Linux and BSDs since the mid 90s and more people still explore/adopt it, not only in server rooms but also in mobile devices and personal computers (desktops and laptops).

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Programming Leftovers

Security Leftovers

Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
Apple's macOS Sonoma makes Macs with Asahi Linux unbootable
you shouldn’t rely on Linux on Apple M devices for anything serious
New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
Bright future for Enterprise Linux with OpenELA’s RHEL-compatible sources for packages now available. More is on the way
Intel’s failed 64-bit Itanium CPUs die another death as Linux support ends
Intel stopped selling the last Itanium processors in 2021.
Proposed European Electronic ID Law Raises Concerns
The harmonisation of standards for electronic identification across the EU should normally be soporific enough to send even the most Club-Mate-hyped hacker straight to sleep
 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 5th, 2023
The 161st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 5th, 2023.
System Cleaner BleachBit Sees First Release in 2 Years
BleachBit, the popular free system cleaner, has just released a major update — its first since 2021
i.MX 8M Plus SBC with Dual GbE & TSN support
Roadmap to elementary OS 8: Goals & Release Details
Find out what to expect as the elementary OS team shifts its focus to OS 8.
LXQt 1.4.0 lightweight Qt Linux desktop environment is here
The LXQt team has officially unveiled LXQt 1.4.0, marking a significant step forward for the “Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 181 is available for testing
It is time to test the latest version of IPFire
Review: Porteus 5.01
Porteus is a fast, portable and modular live CD/USB distribution based on Slackware Linux
PCLinuxOS Magazine Looks at Applications

ReactOS Project Newsletter 103 - Late 2023 news

Install Debian 12 "Bookworm": Step-by-Step for Beginners [+Dual Boot]
Learn how to install Debian 12 "Bookworm" as standalone and dual-boot system.
Our Gift for the Season

Busy Day Ahead

How Do You Say Software Freedom in Mandarin?
GNU/Linux rose to 4% in China
Oracle on Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK)

Open Hardware: DIY Trackball Kit Powered By Raspberry Pi RP2040 Chip and RISC-V CPU-GPU Platform

mydlink Website from Linux
An incompatible browser or operating system has been detected!
Highlights From PCLinuxOS: Alistair Einstein Izzard, Chief Editor's Desk, and PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
3 pages from the new issue
What Is the Ubuntu Mini ISO? (And How to Use It)
Honey, I shrunk the ISO.
Dave McKay's Latest HowTos

Software: Corydalis Release, GNU/Linux Physics Tools, TailwindCSS Dashboard, Templates, and Layouts
Some Free software stories
See Weather Conditions in Ubuntu’s Top Panel with this Extension
Keeping an eye on current weather conditions is something a lot of us do, and there are ample ways to get real-time weather information on the Ubuntu desktop
Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Apple Problems

Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and More

Android Leftovers
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Raspberry Pi 5 review – Part 2: Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm, benchmarks, power consumption, and more
A few days ago I finally went through the Raspberry Pi 5 kit
Videos and Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux

FuguIta - OpenBSD-based Live System - Release 7.4
FuguIta 7.4, based on OpenBSD 7.4, was first released on Octber 29, 2023
GhostBSD 23.10.1 Now Available
I am pleased to announce the release of GhostBSD 23.10.1!
Nzyme v2.0.0-alpha.5 has been released
The nzyme v2.0.0 release train continues and version alpha.5 just arrived
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, BeagleBoard, and More

Android Leftovers
OnePlus 12 tipped to launch as 2024 flagship Android smartphone with 2023 charging specs
Medevel's Review/Overview of Some Free Software

Programming Leftovers

CapyPDF 0.6.0 is out
Fans of PDF generators and large rodents rejoice, version 0.6.0 of CapyPDF is out
FreeBSD 14.0-RC4 Now Available
The fourth RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
On the Road to Plasma 6, Vol. 4
the KDE Plasma 6.0 + KDE Frameworks 6.0 + KDE Gear 24.02 Mega Release that will take KDE software to the next level
Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More
Audacity 3.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor software has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and many improvements.
Krita 5.2.1 Released
Krita 5.2.1 has just been released. This is a bugfix release for the stable Krita 5.2.0 release
The Art of Working Fast in Tough Conditions
Power came down and back up at unexpected times, putting electronic equipment at risk or in danger of data loss
Toxic People in the Community Are Often Connected to Microsoft (and They're No Community)
Do not be misled by the crocodile tears
Bonfire Night is No Celebration, It Became Just an Excuse to Blow Stuff Up (or Burn Stuff)
Animal lovers detest this
Top 10 Best AUR Helpers for Arch Linux
Get the most out of Arch Linux's AUR with our guide on the best AUR helpers. Uncover the power of Yay, Trizen, Paru and more for easy package handling.
How browsers zoom text and curl coasters
2 stories about Web Browsers/Web Servers
Security Leftovers

Red Hat's Friday Five — November 3, 2023: A Pool of Red Hat-Funded Propaganda, Spin, and More Bait/Traps

LibreSSL 3.8.2 Released
A new stable release of LibreSSL is out, and should be arriving on a mirror near you shortly
Software Leftovers

Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi
Electronics embedded in elastomer enabled this exotic dress and more
Android Leftovers
Android Phone Running Slow? Check Out These 7 Tips and Help Give Your Phone a Boost
Security Leftovers

Scarlett Gately Moore on KDE neon and interview with KDE’s lead propagandist
A big thank you goes to my parents this week for contributing to my survival fund
Let's Talk OS 8
This point release concludes our feature focus on the OS 7 series and development focus has now shifted to OS 8!
PostgreSQL: Credcheck version 2.3 released
This release is a maintenance release to fix a major issue with the "whitelist" feature
8 Websites Linux Users Should Have bookmarked
Here's the list of my favorite Linux websites. Perhaps you'll like them too
This week in KDE: Plasma 6 Alpha approaches
Time has a way of creeping up, and the Plasma 6 alpha release is in two days
Software that supports your body should always respect your freedom
Software that controls your body should always respect your freedom
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Digital Color Meter
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Libreboot 20231101 released!
This new release, Libreboot 20231101, released today 1 November 2023, is a new testing release of Libreboot
Ubuntu Core Snapdeck
Ubuntu Core Desktop is an immutable, secure and modular desktop operating system. It’s (apparently) coming to a desktop near you next year
Ubuntu: Intel, Core, Pro, and T-Shirt

It’s Final: Fedora 40 to Offer Plasma 6, Drops X11 Entirely
FESCo members voted 6+1 to include KDE Plasma 6 with Wayland as the only desktop mode available in Fedora 40
Putting Raspberry Pi OS through its paces
The French Ubuntu community is celebrating the release of Ubuntu 23.10 in style, with the launch of a brand new t-shirt
Canonical Choosing War and Microsoft
Ubuntu much?
Sparky 7.1-RC1 armhf - arm64
targeted to the single board mini computers Raspberry Pi
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

Updating GNOME shell extensions to GNOME 45
It takes some time to arrive to the final user
Software for GNU/Linux and Some Free Software

Security Leftovers

Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Firefox in OpenEmbedded, SUMO, and Localization

PSPP 2.0.0-pre3 has been released
I'm very pleased to announce the release of a new version of GNU PSPP
Qt6 Work by Jonathan Riddell: KUserFeedback 1.3.0, Phonon 4.12.0 and Phonon-VLC 0.12.0, libqaccessibilityclient 0.5.0
version adds the option to build it for Qt 6