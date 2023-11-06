Security and Windows TCO

As predicted, Daixin has leaked the third part of the data they exfiltrated from TransForm and Canadian healthcare entities. DataBreaches reported the first leak when Daixin publicly claimed responsibility for the attack. The second leak followed two days later, and less than one day later, the third tranche dropped.

As with the first two leaks, this latest leak also contains numerous files with internal information and some personnel information, but it also contains a great deal of sensitive patient information and IT-related information.

While no major databases have been leaked (yet), DataBreaches came across a database with discharge data on patients from 2015. There were almost 800 entries for patients where the fields consisted of the patient’s name, date of birth, age, date of admission, date of discharge, their diagnosis, a field labeled CMG, their appointment at TDFHT (Tillsbury District Family Health Team), their discharge status, whether the patient was readmitted in 30 days, the name of the primary care provider, and a field for comments. Yet another spreadsheet contained the same structure, but included 340 rows of data for patients discharged in 2013 and 652 rows for patients discharged in 2014. Not all of these represent unique patients because some patients appear to have been admitted and discharged in more than one calendar year. DataBreaches did a quick search to try to determine if these were real patient data by conducting a google search for named patients whose records had been marked as “deceased” in the spreadsheets. DataBreaches was able to find obituaries for those patients whose names, ages, and Ontario location corresponded to the information in the spreadsheets.