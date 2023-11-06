LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

Install Debian 12 "Bookworm": Step-by-Step for Beginners [+Dual Boot]

posted by Arindam Giri on Nov 06, 2023



Debian is a free and open-source GNU/Linux distribution. It is one of the oldest Linux distributions based on the Linux kernel. Today, Debian is known for its stability and serves as the base for many derived distributions, such as Ubuntu.

For beginners, installing Debian 12 "Bookworm" can be overwhelming due to the legacy installer and choosing the ISO files. This guide provides step-by-step instructions with screenshots to simplify the process.

