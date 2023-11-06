Open Hardware: Respberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Adafruit ☛ Remote Controlled Yip Yip With Sound, Lights, and Moving Mouth
Super fun project from Donald Bell up on Instructables. I mean who doesn’t love Yip Yips?! I watch this Sesame Street clip more often than I’d like to admit.
Instructables ☛ Remote Controlled Yip Yip With Sound, Lights, and Moving Mouth
The aluminum wire is a little weak to support their weight, though, so you may need to fold over or double up the tentacles. I ended up creating a few tentacles using the leftover steel wire from the bottom of the Yip Yip to create a few extra strong tentacles just for the spotlights.
Arduino ☛ Maschinenmosaik lets a community collaborate to design a massive mural
For the sake of simplicity, Roy decided that each user design would be a single square image with a resolution of 32 by 32 pixels. He then built a portable machine designed to look like an arcade cabinet. That machine has an arcade-style joystick and buttons that residents used to move a cursor and fill in the pixels of their designs. The controls connect through an Arduino board to a laptop that runs the drawing software.
Arduino ☛ This robot turns old bottles into a musical instrument
Solenoid actuators tap each bottle and an Arduino UNO Rev3 board controls that tapping. It does so according to MIDI files created in the popular Ableton software. Jens matched the available notes in Ableton to those produced by the glass bottles, so he could simply compose melodies using those notes knowing that the robot could play them. The Arduino reads the MIDI files output by Ableton and strikes the corresponding bottles.
Linux Links ☛ Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Gaming
For this first gaming article about the defective chip maker Intel NUC 13 Pro, I'm going to revisit some of the games I previously tested on the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini PC.
Carlos Becker ☛ Integrating Alarm Systems with Homekit
They made a new app, which requires an account on their cloud, doesn’t allow to share the alarm with other people, and, to add assault to injury, still keeps logging me off every now and then, but now it also asks me to accept cookies, I have to type the account username and password again every time, and, of course, password managers don’t work.
Both apps are also impossible to integrate with anything else (e.g. Apple Home scenes), so that was bothering me too.
Intelbras’ support forums are full of people asking for this, and they have been working on it avidly for the last 5 years.1
So I knew, I was going to have to do it myself.