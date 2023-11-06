Open Hardware: Respberry Pi, Arduino, and More

They made a new app, which requires an account on their cloud, doesn’t allow to share the alarm with other people, and, to add assault to injury, still keeps logging me off every now and then, but now it also asks me to accept cookies, I have to type the account username and password again every time, and, of course, password managers don’t work.

Both apps are also impossible to integrate with anything else (e.g. Apple Home scenes), so that was bothering me too.

Intelbras’ support forums are full of people asking for this, and they have been working on it avidly for the last 5 years.1

So I knew, I was going to have to do it myself.