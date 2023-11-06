LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

LXQt 1.4.0 lightweight Qt Linux desktop environment is here

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 06, 2023



The LXQt team has officially unveiled LXQt 1.4.0, marking a significant step forward for the “Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment.” This release underscores the team's commitment to providing a sleek yet powerful user interface.

At the heart of this release is the transition to Qt 5.15, the final Long-Term Support (LTS) version of Qt5. This change sets the foundation for the upcoming journey towards Qt6, with the LXQt team expressing a robust resolve to embrace Qt6 in the subsequent release, even if it necessitates a delay.

One of the notable introductions in LXQt 1.4.0 is the lxqt-menu-data that supersedes lxmenu-data to align with the evolving framework requirements. This change reflects a broader move towards optimizing the menu data structure for a more streamlined user experience.

