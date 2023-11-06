Tomeu Vizoso and Dave Airlie on Their Latest Linux Graphics Work

If you remember the last update two weeks ago, I got MobileNetV1 working with good performance, and I was planning to move to upstreaming my changes to the GNU/Linux kernel and Mesa.

One of the kernel patches is now queued for the 6.7 release of the GNU/Linux kernel, and the other one has just been resent for reviews.

Regarding Mesa, I have made several cleanups and have started getting great review comments from Christian Gmeiner.