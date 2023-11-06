Tomeu Vizoso and Dave Airlie on Their Latest Linux Graphics Work
-
Tomeu Vizoso: Etnaviv NPU update 10: Upstreaming and TP jobs update
If you remember the last update two weeks ago, I got MobileNetV1 working with good performance, and I was planning to move to upstreaming my changes to the GNU/Linux kernel and Mesa.
One of the kernel patches is now queued for the 6.7 release of the GNU/Linux kernel, and the other one has just been resent for reviews.
Regarding Mesa, I have made several cleanups and have started getting great review comments from Christian Gmeiner.
-
Dave Airlie ☛ nouveau GSP firmware support - current state
Linus has pulled the initial GSP firmware support for nouveau. This is just the first set of work to use the new GSP firmware and there are likely many challenges and improvements ahead.
To get this working you need to install the firmware which hasn't landed in linux-firmware yet.