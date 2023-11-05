Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, BeagleBoard, and More
Engadget ☛ Arm picks up a minority stake in Raspberry Pi
It seems that Arm wants to gain more of a foothold in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. "With the rapid growth of edge and endpoint AI applications, platforms like those from Raspberry Pi, built on Arm, are critical to driving the adoption of high-performance IoT devices globally by enabling developers to innovate faster and more easily," Paul Williamson, senior vice-president and general manager of Arm's IoT division, said in a statement.
The Register UK ☛ Arm grabs a minority slice of Raspberry Pi • The Register
Since 2012, the maker of the currently best-selling British computer has released a number of Raspberry Pi models in different form factors. Last month, it launched the Raspberry Pi 5, which brought several notable improvements – including a much faster quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 processor running at 2.4GHz, better graphics and more robust I/O.
Over the past few years these devices have also become popular for use in industrial applications at the edge. As of 2020, more than half of all Raspberry Pi units were being deployed in industrial and commercial settings. This no doubt factored into Arm's decision to invest.
Tom's Hardware ☛ BeagleBoard Announces BeagleV-Fire With RISC-V and FPGA
The BeagleV-Fire is an open-source board designed to empower embedded hardware developers. The five-core RISC-V CPU may not be as powerful as the Arm chips found in the Raspberry Pi 5, but it doesn't have to be as it targets a different group of users. Beagle boards have used Arm-based CPUs in the past, but the switch to an open-source RISC-V CPU is the only significant change between the boards. The inclusion of an FPGA is an interesting option. In the right hands, an FPGA can be programmed to become many different chips, some of which are no longer made.
Hackaday ☛ BeagleV Catches Fire With The BeagleV-Fire
A new BeagleBoard is on the way, full of FPGA hotness: the BeagleV-Fire has been announced. The new $150 Single-Board Computer (SBC) from the pioneering open source BeagleBoard company is built around a RISC-V chip that has FPGA features built in. The BeagleV-Fire is built around the snappily named Microchip PolarFire MPFS025T FCVG484E, a System on a Chip (SoC) that has five Reduced Instruction Set Coding Version 5 (RISC-V) cores and a big chunk of FPGA fabric built in. That means it combines the speed of RISC-V processors with the flexibility of Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA), a big pile of logic gates that can be reprogrammed.
Linux Gizmos ☛ XPI-3566-ZERO comes in Raspberry Pi Zero 2W form-factor
Hackaday ☛ An Intel 8008 On A Single-Board Computer
The last time we covered [Dr. Scott M. Baker], he made his Heathkit H8 run on a considerably older processor than it was made for. This time, apparently still not satisfied with the number of 8008 computers, he made an Intel 8008-based single-board computer.
Raspberry Pi Zero Used in Fractal Art Picture Frame
For this project, Mose is using a Raspberry Pi Zero but there’s no reason you couldn’t use something else like a Pi 3B, 4 or 5. A newer Pi would take less time to generate the fractal artwork. However, there are benefits to using a model of Pi Zero because of its form factor and low power consumption. The Pi is connected to a 7.5-inch Waveshare screen with a resolution of 800 x 480px.