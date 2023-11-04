Software Leftovers
Medevel ☛ Inviwo is a software framework for rapid visualization prototyping (3D HGistopathology)
Inviwo is a software framework for rapid visualization prototyping. It is freely available under the Simplified BSD License and runs on Windows, GNU/Linux, and Mac OS X. The framework is easily extendable through external modules and projects. The core is written in C/C++ with minor dependencies.
Medevel ☛ 23 Mastodon Clients and Apps for macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, and the Web.
Mastodon is a free, open-source, decentralized microblogging network that allows users to create their own servers, known as "instances". It functions similarly to Twitter, but with some key differences and advantages.
Medevel ☛ 16 Open-source Self-hosted Web Chat Systems
A self-hosted chat system refers to a chat application that can be installed and run on a user's own servers or infrastructure, rather than relying on a third-party service.
Silicon Angle ☛ Privacy-focused Brave browser releases Hey Hi (AI) assistant LeoBrave, a web browser that prioritizes privacy, announced on Thursday that Leo, its built-in Hey Hi (AI) assistant, is now available in its latest desktop version. Using Leo, users can receive real-time summaries of webpages and videos, the assistant can answer questions about web pages, and generate new content.
Update to Crossplane Adds Ability to Include Custom Logic
An update to the open source Crossplane control plane released this week adds a Composition Functions capability to add custom logic in any programming language.
This Week in GNOME ☛ Felix Häcker: #120 Updated Documentation
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 27 to November 03.
GLib has seen recent improvements for support on Hurd and musl, and is in the middle of an exciting port from gtk-doc to gi-docgen!
Medevel ☛ 11 Twitter/ X Platform Desktop Apps and Clients
Open-source, free Ex-Twitter desktop applications and clients, such as TwitVault, Tweet app, AndStatus, and Twinimal, offer several advantages and benefits. They provide a wide range of features that enhance the Ex-Twitter experience, including character count, emoji picker, media upload, draft saving, polling, and thread creation.
Medevel ☛ DVR Scan: Extract Scenes With Motions from Videos.
DVR-Scan is an amazing open-source 📼 Tool that provides a wide range of functionalities for effortlessly extracting scenes with motion from various types of videos. Whether it's security camera footage or DVR recordings, DVR-Scan is the ultimate solution. This powerful tool, written in Python and utilizing the advanced capabilities of OpenCV,