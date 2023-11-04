today's howtos
Net2 ☛ How to Install TeamViewer on Ubuntu 22.04
TeamViewer, a renowned name in the world of remote connectivity solutions, offers a seamless way to access and manage devices across the globe. Whether it’s for file sharing, web conferences, online meetings, or establishing desktop-sharing sessions, TeamViewer has earned its reputation for reliability and versatility.
Trend Oceans ☛ How to Start and Stop Monitor Mode in Linux
It’s a no-brainer to start and stop monitor mode in GNU/Linux when you know what command to use. The WiFi module comes with multiple modes, and one of them is monitor mode, which you have commonly heard from security enthusiasts sniffing the network using Wireshark.
Linux.org ☛ LFCS – DNS and E-mail (Ubuntu and some CentOS)
Okay, I looked back over the LFCS – BIND DNS Management, and noticed that the instructions were not complete. I was missing the forward and reverse lookup zones. I will cover these for Ubuntu and CentOS, as well as going over in detail setting up DNS for Ubuntu.
This should help complete the DNS installation for CentOS and the complete installation for Ubuntu.
OSNote ☛ How to Install and Configure Redis on Ubuntu 22.04
Redis is an open source and in-memory data structure store used as a cache and message broker. It is used to manage geospatial data in real-time at large scale and high speed. It is written in C and optimized for speed.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Homebrew on Ubuntu 22.04
Homebrew is a package manager that you can use on MacOS and GNU/Linux to manage packages on your system.
Homebrew in MacOS is like apt in Ubuntu, both can download and install packages on the system easily without having to download dependencies manually.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Debian 12
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome browser on Debian 12.
Google Chrome is the most popular web browser that you can use on any operating system.
Google chrome package is available on Debian 12 repositories, and you can install Surveillance Giant Google chrome easily from your terminal.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Snap on Arch Linux
Snap allows developers to pack their app and dependencies into a single file called snap, which then allows you to run the same app on different linux distros without having to download any dependencies manually.
Vitux ☛ How to Install Suricata IDS/IPS on Debian 12
Suricata is a powerful open-source network analysis and threat detection software developed by the Open Information Security Foundation (OISF). Suricata can be used for various purposes, such as an intrusion detection system (IDS), intrusion prevention system (IPS), and network security monitoring engine.
Vitux ☛ How to Install Umami (alternative to Surveillance Giant Google Analytics) on Debian
Umami is a free and open-source web analytics written in Nodejs. It is easy to use and install and offers a user-friendly interface. It is based on privacy and is an alternative to services like Surveillance Giant Google Analytics.
OSNote ☛ How to Install HestiaCP Control Panel on Ubuntu
HestiaCP is a free, open source and web-based web hosting control panel for Linux. It provides a web interface and a command line interface to easily manage domain names, web spaces, email accounts and DNS zones.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Assign IP Address To Remote GNU/Linux Systems Via SSH
Adam Young: Round Trip with MCTP over PCC
The future Ampere System-on-a-chip that is the basis for my work has a couple of processors that are for providing system wide services, not for end users to run things on directly. One of these is called the Management Processor, or Mpro. We have to talk to one of these services from the operating system using the Management Control Transport Protocol, or MCTP, over a Platform Communication Channel (PCC).
I just sent ran a user-land program that sends a message via a socket into the operating system, via PCC, to the MPro, and got a response back.
It took a while for it to sink in. And then I raised my hands in the air and proclaimed in my Best Dr. Frankenstein voice,
Linux Journal ☛ Locating Leviathan Files in Linux
In the realm of Linux, where the command line is often the compass by which we navigate, the efficient management of disk space is crucial. Whether you’re sailing through personal projects or steering the ship of enterprise servers, large and forgotten files can be like hidden icebergs, threatening to sink your system's performance. This article serves as a detailed chart to help you uncover these lurking data giants. By mastering a few essential tools and commands, you’ll be able to not only find large files but also make informed decisions about how to handle them.
Santiago Zarate: Extracting postfix journal logs for fun, profit and unbanning
In order to convert from your journal log to json, so it is easily parseable, jq offers an option that allows you to run a filter, only until the end of the file: [...]