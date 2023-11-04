Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Firefox in OpenEmbedded, SUMO, and Localization
Firefox Nightly: I Can :has Browser Improvements – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 148
OpenEmbedded revision-5 build with Firefox
EasyOS releases up until now, the 5.x releases, have Chromium browser builtin. Mostly the reason for that was able to compile Chromium in OE, and unable to compile Firefox. Chromium is considerably bigger, which is one reason why I would prefer the builtin browser to be something other.
Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO – Q3 2023
Hi everybody,
Sarto here! It’s been a great 4 months! The time really flew by. First and foremost I would like to thank the community here at Mozilla for for giving me grace and also showing me how passionate you guys truly are. I’ve worked in a handful of communities in the past but, by far, Mozilla has the most engaged community I’ve come across. The work that you guys put into Mozilla is commendable and valuable. For the community members and contributors that I was able to meet and interact with during my time here, thank you for sharing that passion with me. I’m handing the baton back over to Kiki. Till next time, keep on rocking the helpful web!
Mozilla Localization (L10N): L10n Report: November 2023 Edition
Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.