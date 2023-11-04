Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Firefox in OpenEmbedded, SUMO, and Localization

Hi everybody,

Sarto here! It’s been a great 4 months! The time really flew by. First and foremost I would like to thank the community here at Mozilla for for giving me grace and also showing me how passionate you guys truly are. I’ve worked in a handful of communities in the past but, by far, Mozilla has the most engaged community I’ve come across. The work that you guys put into Mozilla is commendable and valuable. For the community members and contributors that I was able to meet and interact with during my time here, thank you for sharing that passion with me. I’m handing the baton back over to Kiki. Till next time, keep on rocking the helpful web!