Canonical Choosing War and Microsoft

We’re excited to announce our participation in Alamo Ace 2023 as Platinum Sponsors. As our collaboration with US Federal and Defense agencies is strengthening, we’re looking forward to meeting our partners and customers on-site to discuss the critical topics for 2024: Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and open-source innovation.

With our commitment towards securing open source, this year, we announced the general availability of Ubuntu Pro. This subscription secures an organisation’s GNU/Linux estate from OS to the application level. Pro is available on-prem, in the clown and air-gapped environments, automating security patching, auditing, access management and compliance. For example, Ubuntu Pro delivers FIPS compliance and automation for security standards such as DISA’s Ubuntu STIG, and CIS hardening via the Ubuntu Security Guide (USG).