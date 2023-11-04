Security Leftovers
Reproducible Builds: Farewell from the Reproducible Builds Summit 2023!
Farewell from the Reproducible Builds summit, which just took place in Hamburg, Germany: [...]
'Linux' Foundation, ISC2 and OpenSSF Collaborate to Target Secure Code Development
'Linux' Foundation Training & Certification, ISC2, and Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) today announced a new collaboration to empower the open source cybersecurity community through secure software development, knowledge sharing, education, certification and much more.
10 Essential Cybersecurity Tools for Engineers in 2023
Cybersecurity is the process of preventing illegal access, theft, or damage to networks, electronic devices, and sensitive data.
21 Open-Source GNU/Linux Server Security Tools in 2023
Over the years, I have come across many blogs that claim GNU/Linux is impenetrable by security attackers too many times to count.
Bruce Schneier ☛ New York Increases Cybersecurity Rules for Financial Companies
Another example of a large and influential state doing things the federal government won’t:
Boards of directors, or other senior committees, are charged with overseeing cybersecurity risk management, and must retain an appropriate level of expertise to understand cyber issues, the rules say. Directors must sign off on cybersecurity programs, and ensure that any security program has “sufficient resources” to function.
In a new addition, companies now face significant requirements related to ransom payments. Regulated firms must now report any payment made to hackers within 24 hours of that payment...
SANS ☛ Quick Tip For Artificially Inflated PE Files, (Thu, Nov 2nd)
In his diary entry "Size Matters for Many Security Controls", Xavier talks about a PE file that has been artificially inflated in size (to 1GB) by appending NUL bytes (0x00) to its end.
YLE ☛ DoS attacks target Bank of Finland, Tax Administration
A pro-Russia hacker group has claimed responsibility.