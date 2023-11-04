Software for GNU/Linux and Some Free Software
OpenDroneMap: Community-driven 3D mapping
OpenDroneMap is a free and Open Source software project for processing drone imagery.
The 6 Most Effective GNU/Linux Parental Control Software (2023)
Being parents one can easily have control over the internet usage of their kids using these 6 free Parental control software for GNU/Linux that works with Ubuntu. These come in different shapes and sizes but have features like site content filtering, screen time management and website blocking.
Linux Links ☛ 10 Best Free and Open Source GNU/Linux Biology Tools
Biologists will be eager to use this biology software for research. We pick the finest free and open source biology tools for Linux.
Linux Links ☛ 10 Excellent Free and Open Source GNU/Linux Relational Databases
A relational database matches data using common characteristics found within the data set. The resulting groups of data are organized and are much easier for people to understand.
Linux Links ☛ QOI – The Quite OK Image Format
QOI is an image encoder which claims to be fast 20-50 times compressing and 3-4 times faster decompressing compared to the Libpng library.
It's FOSS ☛ Using Asciiquarium for Aquarium Like Animation Effects in GNU/Linux Terminal
Here's a tiny CLI tool to add an aquarium in your GNU/Linux terminal.
Medevel ☛ Enigma Is a Libre Minimal One-to-one chat app
Enigma is a minimal one-to-one chat app with features like passcode authentication, end-to-end encryption, and the ability to hide, lock, and end conversations. Users can save messages locally and the app does not send frequent notifications. There is no option for forwarding messages, supporting its aim to be an intimate
Medevel ☛ Databag Is an Open-source Communication Platform for Decentralized Web
Databag is an open-source, self-hosted messaging service for the decentralized web, featuring direct communication, federation, end-to-end encryption, audio and video calls, and more. It relies on a STUN/TURN relay server for NAT traversal, and testing has been done with coturn and pion.
Medevel ☛ ChatLayout is an Open-source Free Alternative to MessageKit For Building Rich Messaging Apps
ChatLayout, a robust alternative to MessageKit, offers extensive customization for a tailored chat interface. It provides access to all UICollectionView tools, supports dynamic cells and supplementary view sizes for flexibility, ensuring a user-friendly chat experience.